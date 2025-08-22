Sterling K. Brown hilariously enters the Black Scottish TikTok chat

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — We now officially have an international, Black family reunion, as actor Sterling K. Brown has let Black Scottish people know “This Is Us.”

Thanks to a new post from his wife, Brown has given those following that hashtag “BlackScottishTikTok” what they have been hoping for.

Here’s the backstory: Some on the social media platform have been fascinated with the discovery that there are Black people who were born and raised in Scotland, which is a part of the United Kingdom.

Black social media users in the US have taken to referring to the Black Scots as their “cousins,” and several Black Scottish influencers have seen their follower numbers grow as they share their experiences about living in Scotland.

Torgi Squire, an influencer who goes by “starboysobersfitness,” has been credited with raising awareness about the Black Scottish community and has been thrilling people with both his accent (known as Scottish brogue) and his resemblance to the “Paradise” star.

Brown’s wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, recently posted on social media “My husband has been speaking with a Scottish brogue all day. Send help and a kilt please.”

Then she did the community one better.

“Ok! Don’t say I never gave yall nothing,” she wrote in the caption of a TikTok video of her husband speaking with a Scottish accent. “ScotsKBrown, you got another nickname! #cousins #blackangus.”

In it the post, the actor reacts to comments about why he chooses to only have Black wives on screen and frequently being mistaken for “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Isaiah Washington.

“I love that everyone is now breaking down who I’m with onscreen…all my wives are Black,” Brown said as his wife burst into laughter.

Brown and Bathe aren’t the only Black American actors who are into it.

Roy Wood Jr., co-host of CNN’s ”Have I Got News for You,” recently posted about traveling to Scotland and wanting to find the Black influencers.

Once he arrived, he filmed a TikTok with Squire.

“Truly been a pleasure to travel this gorgeous country and have conversations with multiple Scottish content, creators, both male and female,” Wood Jr. wrote in the caption of the video. “Can’t wait to post the full segment later this week. @Starboy|Fitness #blackscottish #blackscottishtiktok.”

He later posted a video of him having a conversation with the Scottish influencer.

