Instructors using waves from Hurricane Erin to teach surfing and staying safe

By Mike Sullivan

Massachusetts (WBZ) — With Hurricane Erin lurking in the ocean, her impact is beginning to be felt in Massachusetts even if the storm isn’t expected to get close to the state. The hurricane is creating high surf and riptide warnings at local beaches.

At Nantasket Beach in Hull, the water is open for play, but not without risk. There are multiple lifeguards on duty, and DCR rangers have been seen combing the beaches to make sure people are safe.

Staying safe at the beach “This is why we aren’t having camp tomorrow with the winds, possibly the surf picking up,” said Grace Grosso, a surfing instructor teaching young children at Nantasket, “Rip current risks are higher tomorrow”.”

She says most people panic when they are swept up in a rip current, but her advice is to remain calm and don’t fight it.

“We teach the kids to let the rip take you out, and once it spits you out deeper into the ocean, swim parallel with the beach,” explained Grosso. “You don’t want to fight a rip current, you don’t want to try and swim against it. You don’t want someone to come out and try and save you.”

The area can be a destination spot for vacationgoers like Mark Grimley. He and his wife came here this week for their anniversary, but it hasn’t gone exactly as planned.

Hurricane Erin causing big waves “When we did come down, we expected the winds, but it’s going to get worse tomorrow. I even mentioned to her maybe tomorrow it’s supposed to be a little bit sunnier, I’ll probably go up to my kneecaps if that,” said Grimley, adding that at least the beaches aren’t crowded, “It’s about 3 miles long, and there’s maybe only about half a dozen people from here to the end.”

In nearby Scituate, the town is asking people to stay out of the water altogether. They only have one beach, Peggotty Beach, that has lifeguards on duty.

Parents like Katie Byrne are heeding all of the warnings. She has her young son staying out of the waters at Nantasket.

“I think [the waves] are bigger than normal. I come down a couple of times a Summer,” said Byrne, “We’re just playing up by the sand today.”

