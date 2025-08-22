Family of toddler killed in Oswego Portillo’s crash filing lawsuit against restaurant

By Asal Rezaei

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The family of a toddler killed after a car crashed into an Oswego Portillo’s last month plans to file a lawsuit against the restaurant chain on Friday.

The family hopes the lawsuit will prevent this from happening to other families. They are seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

On July 30, 14 people were injured in the crash. Eight of them were taken to the hospital, and six were treated at the scene. One of the victims, a 2-year-old boy who was inside the restaurant, died at the hospital. Three other people were seriously injured, fire officials said.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was among those being treated at the hospital. Everyone else who was hurt was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

GWC injury lawyers representing the toddler’s family are calling for immediate safety action and accountability after a mid-sized Lincoln crashed into the Portillo’s on U.S. Route 34. The entire car ended up inside the restaurant.

No charges were filed.

Part of the lawsuit states there were no concrete parking bumpers or protective safety bollards between the parking lot and the glass entrance, unlike other businesses in the area.

They said those defective conditions, coupled with tables situated right in front of the restaurant’s revolving door, created a highly- dangerous condition.

A press conference is planned for later Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.