Families of victims in double murder-suicide planning to sue police

New York (WCBS, WLNY) — The families of a couple killed in a double murder-suicide in New Jersey plan to sue both local and state police.

The brutal murders of Lauren Semanchik, 33, and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Webb, in early August shook Franklin Township. Investigators say New Jersey State Police Sgt. Ricardo Santos, Semanchik’s ex-boyfriend, killed the couple before turning the gun on himself.

Police didn’t respond to victim’s request to file report, attorneys say Attorneys for the victims’ families announced plans to file a lawsuit Thursday, alleging that Franklin Township Police and state police failed to act after Semanchik raised warning flags about Santos.

Relatives say Santos had been stalking Semanchik.

In a voicemail left with Franklin Township Police on May 20, more than two months before she was murdered, Semanchik raised her concerns.

“I was looking to file a police report or potentially even a restraining order against my ex-boyfriend, who has been harassing me,” Semanchik says in the voicemail. “He’s also a state trooper, so I’m especially uncomfortable.”

Police never called her back.

On Aug. 1, Semanchik’s neighbors called 911 after hearing screams and gunshots. Prosecutors said officers responded to the scene, but then left.

Semanchik and Webb’s bodies weren’t found until the next day when Semanchik’s father and sister went to her house.

Attorneys accuse police of “blue wall of silence” “The blue wall of silence is where police officers protect their own. Even when there’s allegations against one of them, they look the other way. And that’s what happened here,” attorney David Mazie said.

“She was failed by every single law enforcement agency that she went to for help,” said Jennine Semanchik, Lauren Semanchik’s mother.

Jennine Semanchik said her daughter was a veterinarian who did nothing but try to help people and their pets. Webb was a dedicated volunteer firefighter.

“The number of people that showed up at both of their funerals was a testament to the kind of people that got taken away by this horrible murderer,” Jennine Semanchik said.

The lawsuit will likely be filed within six months. Attorneys are seeking compensation and hoping for broader reforms.

