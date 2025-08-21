Woman found hiding in dryer arrested for bench warrant, probation violation

By Tim Wolak

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — — The St. Joseph County Police Department reports members of the Warrants Division conducted an investigation Wednesday morning which led officers to a residence in the 14000 block of Day Road where they say a wanted woman was thought to be.

Police say they received credible information that 37-year-old Carolyn Estey was inside the home.

Estey was wanted on felony warrants from Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties.

She had a bench warrant in St. Joseph County for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, while in Elkhart County, she was wanted for a probation violation related to a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Upon entering the Day Road residence, police searched the home resulting in the discovery of Estey hiding inside the clothes dryer.

She was taken into custody without incident and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

