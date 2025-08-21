Trump ramps up rhetoric on Russia-Ukraine conflict as peace talks momentum stalls

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to offer a rationale for Ukraine to go on offense against Russia, notable rhetoric as the momentum around peace talks has stalled.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

He continued, “Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!”

During the Biden administration, it was long-standing policy that Ukraine could not launch long-range American-made missiles into Russia. That changed in November 2024, following pressure from US allies.

Trump’s comments come as the Kremlin has openly contradicted the White House on plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that leader-level talks are far from imminent and that Putin has yet to agree to such a meeting.

Additionally, Russia launched a sweeping series of airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, including an attack on an American-owned manufacturing company that injured at least 15 people.

Shortly after that Truth Social post, Trump also posted a photo of himself meeting with Putin on top of a picture taken in 1959 of then-Vice President Richard Nixon seeming to confront Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. The latter became a symbol of the US standing up to Soviet-era Russia pressure.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

