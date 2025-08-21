Trump plans to join law enforcement on streets of Washington, DC Thursday night

By Kristen Holmes, Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said in an interview that he intends to join law enforcement on the streets of Washington, DC Thursday evening.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course,” the president told radio host Todd Starnes Thursday.

A senior White House official said that the details of the evening were still being worked out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.