Trio of thieves terrorizes restaurant workers

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Three thieves terrorized workers at an Omaha restaurant this summer and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward if someone knows who they are.

They barged into the PepperJax Grill just south of 72nd and Dodge a little after 11 o’clock the night of June 20th.

All three were covered from head to toe and witnesses could not get very detailed descriptions of them.

The thieves not only took money from the registers, they also took phones from the workers. At least one of the phones was found next to a nearby dumpster.

Cameras at the restaurant got pretty good shots of the suspects and microphones picked up quite a bit of the chatter that was going on.

While nobody was hurt in the robbery, the thieves did have handguns and one of the weapons had a laser light on the front for aiming.

Anyone with information about who they are is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers:

(402) 444-STOP (7867)

omahacrimestoppers.org

“P3 Tips” Mobile App

All tipsters stay anonymous but could still get a cash reward.

