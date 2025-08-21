Northwestern and former head football coach settle wrongful termination lawsuit stemming from hazing scandal

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University and Pat Fitzgerald announced Thursday they’ve agreed to a settlement that ends a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the former head football coach after he was fired following allegations of widespread hazing in his program.

Northwestern’s statement acknowledges that Fitzgerald did not know about the hazing in the football program and that he never “condoned or directed any hazing.” The school also said that when made aware of the hazing going on within his program in July 2023, Fitzgerald was “incredibly upset and saddened by the negative impact this conduct had on players within the program.”

Fitzgerald filed a $130 million lawsuit in October 2023 after being fired a few months earlier as the hazing allegations were made public. The longtime coach of the Wildcats always maintained that he had no knowledge of hazing in his program.

“For the past two years, I have engaged in a process of extensive fact and expert discovery, which showed what I have known and said all along—that I had no knowledge of hazing ever occurring in the Northwestern football program, and that I never directed or encouraged hazing in any way,” Fitzgerald said in a statement released through his attorneys.

“Through discovery, I learned that some hazing did occur in the football program at Northwestern. I am extremely disappointed that members of the team engaged in this behavior and that no one reported it to me, so that I could have alerted Northwestern’s Athletic Department and administrators, stopped the inappropriate behavior, and taken every necessary step to protect Northwestern’s student athletes.”

The terms of the settlement are not being made public, Northwestern said in its statement.

The settlement marks the end of a long relationship between Northwestern and Fitzgerald, who starred as a linebacker for the Wildcats before becoming the school’s head coach in July 2006. His 17 years as the school’s head football coach were among the most successful in school history and he was seen as a Wildcat icon, having spurned interest from bigger schools in order to remain with his alma mater.

But when the hazing scandal broke in the summer of 2023, Fitzgerald’s time as the leader of the football program came to a shocking end.

Fitzgerald’s firing followed an independent investigation into the hazing allegations by a former Illinois inspector general. The inquiry began in December after an anonymous email address sent a complaint at the end of the 2022 season, according to an executive summary of the investigation made public by Northwestern.

The investigation revealed 11 players, past and present, said hazing was ongoing in the program, university president Michael Schill said in a July 2023 letter to the Northwestern community.

But, Schill added in the letter, the investigator didn’t find “any credible evidence that Coach Fitzgerald himself knew about it,” and Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of hazing in the program.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks before he was fired. His lawyers contended that he had an agreement with school leadership that he would not face additional punishment beyond that suspension but was then fired days later.

In his letter to the community, Schill said he may have erred in only suspending Fitzgerald, saying, “In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known.” The coach was fired a day after that letter was released.

In his statement on Thursday, Fitzgerald called his firing the result of a “rush to judgment in the media” and said reports that he “knew about and directed hazing are false.”

“Though I maintain Northwestern had no legal basis to terminate my employment for cause under the terms of my Employment Agreement, in the interest of resolving this matter and, in particular, to relieve my family from the stress of ongoing litigation, Northwestern and I have agreed to a settlement, and I am satisfied with the terms of the settlement,” Fitzgerald said in his statement.

