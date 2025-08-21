Keisha Lance Bottoms visits Savannah on 2026 Governor Tour with a familiar face

By Madelyn Cooper

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms brought her 2026 gubernatorial campaign to Savannah Tuesday, with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joining her on a daylong tour through the Hostess City.

The visit was part of Bottoms’ “Standing Up for Georgia” campaign tour, which included three stops across the city. The Democratic candidate focused on connecting with local voters and business owners while sharing her vision for a more affordable Georgia.

The day began at The Diaspora Marketplace, a small business that specializes in African goods. Bottoms and Johnson then stopped for lunch at Kim’s Café, where they spoke with residents about issues ranging from rising rent costs to economic inequality.

“We have to find ways that the state can be better partners and better leaders,” Bottoms said. “Hearing directly from Mayor Van Johnson and small business owners that we’ve heard from today, how do we help support your businesses? How do we help you survive in uncertain economic times? How do we support you with capital?”

Local residents raised concerns about housing affordability and challenges that businesses face when seeking access to funding.

“Rent in Savannah is way too high, as far as I’m concerned, because the people here don’t make that kind of money,” one resident said.

Bottoms’ final stop was Temple of Glory Community Church, where she spoke directly with voters about her priorities and answered questions.

Bottoms is one of five Democrats running for governor in 2026, alongside Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson, Mike Thurmond and Olujimi “Olu” Brown. Two Republicans — current Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — have also announced their campaigns.

Bottoms’ campaign tour is expected to continue through the summer and fall, with stops planned across the state.

In a press release, Bottoms said she is “standing up for Georgians against the chaos in Washington and make Georgia more affordable.”

