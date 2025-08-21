It’s Virgo season. Netflix has a show for that

By Lisa Respers France, Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Your next Netflix binge might just be written in the stars.

As we enter Virgo season, the streaming giant is launching a collection in which users can explore hundreds of titles “through the lens of the zodiac, with rows curated for each star sign and titles that reflect their unique traits.”

Picture it: Cancers snuggled up with comforting, heartfelt dramas, Scorpios brooding over mysteries and Geminis…well, they’re probably starting three shows at once.

Mansi Patel, Netflix’s Senior Director with Product Discovery, told CNN that she and her team are always looking for new ways of curating movies and series on the platform.

“This specific one, I think is a really fun, culturally relevant way to get into your favorite show or film that feels really personal to you,” Patel said.

The idea for zodiac watchlists, however, was more than just vibes.

“This one came up because we noticed that Mercury was in retrograde,” she said, laughing. “And it was around the release of [Netflix’s hit sci-fi series] ‘Black Mirror.’”

Mercury in retrograde is usually associated with technical glitches, delays and communication mixups. While that didn’t impact the rollout of “Black Mirror” last spring, Patel said it got her team thinking about astrology and content. They brainstormed different ideas before ultimately aligning personality qualities associated with the 12 astrological signs to a selection of entertainment that might appeal to each group.

That means someone who is a Sagittarius, known for their energy, curiosity, optimism and love of adventure, might match with offerings that include “One Piece,” “The Witcher,” “Red Notice” or “The Last Airbender.”

The Aquarius in your house, who may be a bit of a quirky outsider, might have “Stranger Things” and “Rebel Moon” recommended.

As for the Virgos reading this, given your attraction to efficiency and detail, content like “Queen’s Gambit,” “Beef” and “The Great Heist” are waiting for you.

“I’m just hoping that when we launch this, just like a lot of our other collections, people feel like Netflix hears them and sees them and understands who they are,” Patel said.

When the astrology collection debuts on individual homepages this weekend, users will have the option to explore and experience recommendations for each star sign.

That means if you’re a Leo and your person is a Capricorn, you can check out viewing options for each other before you Netflix and chill. (Though you might have bigger problems, because astrologists say these two signs are not very compatible.)

We’re just the messengers, by the way, so don’t blame us.

Besides, Netflix has plenty to watch if you are going through a break up. There’s a collection for that, too.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.