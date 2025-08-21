Foster children, ages 2 and 10, reported missing out of Westlake area, police say

By KABC Staff

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two brothers in foster care, ages 2 and 10, were reported missing out of the Westlake area of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The two boys were reported missing around 1:30 a.m. from a foster home on South Virgil Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene shows officers canvassing the neighborhood on the ground and an LAPD helicopter searching from the air.

A description of the boys was not available.

