Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Foster children, ages 2 and 10, reported missing out of Westlake area, police say

By
Published 10:05 am

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two brothers in foster care, ages 2 and 10, were reported missing out of the Westlake area of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The two boys were reported missing around 1:30 a.m. from a foster home on South Virgil Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene shows officers canvassing the neighborhood on the ground and an LAPD helicopter searching from the air.

A description of the boys was not available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content