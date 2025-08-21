Father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown arrested and charged with attempted murder

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in Las Vegas.

The incident took place on Wednesday in a parking lot after Brown allegedly dinged the car of the victim, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Brown and the victim then got into an altercation before Brown reportedly pulled out what appeared to be a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly, witnesses told police.

The victim was transported to a hospital where an attending physician said the man is in critical condition after sustaining “a stab wound in the middle of his back, a stab wound in his upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound to his left hand that penetrated to his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair,” according to the police report.

Brown is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if Brown has a lawyer.

A source confirmed to AP that Brown is the father of the Boston Celtics basketball player.

CNN has reached out to the Celtics for comment.

