2 Arkansas City men charged with kidnapping woman from Oklahoma casino

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARKANSAS CITY, Kansas (KAKE) — Two Arkansas City men have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a woman from a casino in Oklahoma earlier this week.

Cowley County court records show 35-year-old Luis Dominguez and 24-year-old Jose Morales are each charged with one count of kidnapping. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Ark City police said officers responded to a kidnapping report early Sunday morning and located the two suspects and the victim in a vehicle. The woman told police that she had been taken against her will from the First Council Casino in Newkirk and that both men sexually assaulted her.

However, no sex crime charges have been filed, according to online records. Along with kidnapping, Dominguez was initially booked on counts of rape and sodomy.

Cowley County Attorney Larry Schwartz told KAKE News that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be filed.

Dominguez and Morales remain jailed. The Department of Homeland Security announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued arrest detainers for both men.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.