Watch out, Orlando, a new world theme park capital is rising in the Arabian desert

By Melanie Swan, CNN

(CNN) — For decades, Orlando has reigned as the global capital of theme parks — a place where Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and countless other attractions have drawn millions of visitors.

But a challenger for the crown has emerged from an unlikely place: the deserts of the Arabian Gulf. In a destination once known more for oil wealth and camel racing than roller coasters, Abu Dhabi is building an adrenaline-charged playground that could give Orlando a run for its money.

And it just landed the ultimate weapon: Disney.

In May 2025, when Disney announced its first new theme park in 15 years, it chose Abu Dhabi over other key theme park destinations in California, Japan and even Orlando.

There was “no question,” says Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. The UAE capital, already home to Ferrari World, with the world’s fastest roller coaster; Warner Bros. World (built under license by CNN’s parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery); Yas Waterworld, an epic network of slides and pools; and more recently, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi. It’s clear the emirate is emerging as the most serious challenger Orlando has ever faced.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi, expected to open on Yas Island in the early 2030s, will be the company’s most technologically advanced park ever. Renderings show a shimmering, futuristic tower at its center — more closely resembling Abu Dhabi’s gleaming skyline than a traditional European castle. It will be the first Disney resort set on an accessible shoreline, located just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi.

The theme park will be developed, built and operated by Miral, the Abu Dhabi company behind Yas Island’s roster of other attractions. Disney Imagineers will handle creative design and operational oversight, making sure the new park is in keeping with Disney’s brand.

Miral’s CEO, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, says demand already exists: 2024 saw a 20% rise in theme park attendance on Yas Island. And expansion is already in the works — a Harry Potter–themed land at Warner Bros. World, more record-breaking rides at Ferrari World, new themed hotels, and even two beaches along Yas Bay Waterfront.

‘This isn’t about building another theme park’

Abu Dhabi’s location, a medium-haul flight away from both Europe and Asia, and relatively short hop away from India, means millions of potential visitors are within relatively easy reach.

“This isn’t about building another theme park,” Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Abu Dhabi’s director general of tourism, told CNN. “It’s about defining Abu Dhabi as a global destination where culture, entertainment and luxury intersect.”

Abu Dhabi’s rise comes as Orlando and US tourism more broadly face headwinds. International travel to the US has slowed recently, with lengthy visa processes, unpredictable immigration checks, and heightened security scrutiny all blamed for deterring visitors.

Abu Dhabi currently offers a smoother alternative to the US. Many nationalities can enter the UAE visa-free or with an e-visa, and the capital’s airport — currently being expanded — has a reputation for fast border processing and easy connections.

Despite wider regional tensions, Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a safe, reliable tourism hub. The UAE ranked highly on the 2024 Global Peace Index. “In times of uncertainty, people look for destinations they can trust,” Al Geziry added.

Once on Yas Island, visitors experience indoor, climate-controlled attractions, shorter lines, and a level of sophistication not typically associated with theme parks.

“For families used to theme parks in the US or Europe, Abu Dhabi is a revelation,” says Steven Hopkinson, a British expatriate living in Abu Dhabi. “You don’t spend hours waiting in the heat, and everything feels more refined, more accessible, which is such a luxury when you’re with small children.”

Orlando may have Florida sunshine, but in summer it also has humidity and crowds. Temperatures still soar in Abu Dhabi, but its climate-controlled indoor parks keep the experience consistent no matter what’s happening outside.

Warner Bros. World and Ferrari World are entirely enclosed, with air-conditioned walkways and restaurants, and even SeaWorld’s aquariums and animal experiences are under cover.

“Compared to places like Florida, it’s a different level of comfort,” said Ahmed El Khoury, a Palestinian expatriate and father of three.

‘Disney made a smart choice’

Despite the comparisons, Abu Dhabi isn’t positioning itself as a direct rival to Orlando — it’s aiming to be something more. The emirate sees its theme parks as part of a bigger portfolio of attractions, alongside cultural landmarks, luxury hotels, pristine beaches, and desert adventures.

A 15-minute drive from Yas Island, Saadiyat Island is home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a franchised outpost of the famous Paris art museum, which welcomed 1.4 million visitors last year, 84% from abroad. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum are both under construction, adding to a cultural district that will be one of the region’s most concentrated hubs of art and heritage.

“Abu Dhabi’s unique appeal lies in the diversity of our tourism offering,” Al Geziry added. “For thrill-seekers, we have record-breaking roller coasters and dune bashing in the desert. For culture lovers, historic sites like Al Ain Oasis and institutions like the Saadiyat museums. And for luxury travelers, world-class dining, private island resorts, and high-end shopping.

“Where else can you start your day under the Louvre’s iconic rain-of-light dome and end it in the immersive, story-driven worlds of Warner Bros. World or Ferrari World?”

Still, not everyone is convinced that Disney’s expansion into the Middle East is a sure bet.

“The region has seen its share of false starts,” says Dennis Speigel, founder of the International Theme Park Services consultancy, comparing it to neighboring Dubai’s patchy record with theme park expansion ambitions in the mid-2010s. “Several of them struggled for profitability in their first decade.”

Spiegel believes Abu Dhabi is different. “Disney made a smart choice. The infrastructure, safety, and existing leisure developments create an ideal entry point,” he told CNN earlier this year. “It’s a much more controlled and calculated move.”

Under its Tourism Strategy 2030, Abu Dhabi aims to grow annual visitors from 24 million in 2023 to more than 39 million by the end of the decade. With Disneyland as a centerpiece, those targets may well be surpassed. The city’s population has already grown from 2.7 million in 2014 to more than 4.1 million today, a reflection of its rising profile as a regional hub.

Yas Island alone has been transformed in the space of a decade from a largely undeveloped stretch of sand to a self-contained resort destination, complete with golf courses, marinas, a mall, more than 160 restaurants, and a cluster of high-end hotels.

Orlando’s head start remains formidable — it still offers multiple Disney and Universal parks, has decades of brand loyalty, and an infrastructure built to handle tens of millions of tourists annually.

But Abu Dhabi is catching up fast. Its combination of frictionless travel, year-round comfort, cutting-edge attractions, and a cultural scene that adds depth to the experience gives Abu Dhabi its own unique selling point, potentially offering a model for the next generation of theme park capital.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.