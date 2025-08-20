Skip to Content
What went wrong at Target

Published 11:19 am

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

(CNN) — Target CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down after 11 years amid struggles at one of America’s most prominent retail chains.

Cornell helped engineer a turnaround at Target, but it’s been a rocky few years for the retailer. Incoming Target CEO Michael Fiddelke, a veteran leader at the company, will have a tough task ahead as he faces tumbling sales, tariff pressure and a consumer slowdown.

But Target has been in a deep slump for years, mostly due to its own strategic missteps. The company has quickly fallen behind rivals like Walmart, Amazon and Costco.

Here’s how Target reached new heights – and then fell – during Cornell’s tenure.

