Police: Man identified as victim now charged in violent Cincinnati fight

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — Cincinnati police on Tuesday charged a man also identified as a victim in a violent fight downtown last month.

Police said a 45-year-old white man has been charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in connection with the fight near the intersection of 4th and Elm streets in the early morning of July 26. Police did not name the man, citing Marsy’s Law, as he has also been identified as a victim.

We spoke with the man, Alex Tchervinski, and he told us he has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Tchervinski declined an interview, but told us he is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 26.

He is the eighth person charged in connection with the fight. The seven people previously charged were Black, something Black community leaders took issue with — calling for police to charge a white man they believed to have incited the fight.

“The Black community of this city demands to be respected, and until justice is fully served, this city can not and will not move forward,” state Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) said last week during a community meeting.

Six of the seven people previously charged face felonious assault and aggravated rioting charges. If they’re convicted on all the charges they face now, each suspect could face up to around 29 years in prison. The seventh person arrested, Gregory Wright, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated rioting.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a press conference days after the fight that anyone who “placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm” will face consequences.

“I don’t care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on … that’s unacceptable,” Theetge said at the time.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also issued a statement after the man’s arrest.

“We have been clear about the fact that anyone involved in perpetrating violence should be held accountable,” Pureval said. “This is another step toward achieving that, and I want to thank CPD and the prosecutors for their hard work as this process continues.”

Ken Kober, the Cincinnati FOP president, disagreed with the new charges.

“It’s inappropriate that the solicitor’s office has ordered the police department to sign charges despite what the investigation has uncovered with the guidance of the prosecutor’s office,” Kober said. “There’s no place for politics in policing.”

Kober said Cincinnati’s administration is “eroding the very fabric of the justice system with orders to prosecute those without probable cause.”

Police said the investigation into the fight is “active and ongoing.” Anyone who witnessed something or has additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

