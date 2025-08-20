King City Planning Commission delays vote on the future of temporary farmworker housing

By Sergio Berrueta

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) — The King City Planning Commission is pushing discussion on the temporary farmworker housing to their Tuesday, October 7th meeting. The commission saying that the extension is to allow full discussion of the topic. City staff will also be meeting with the owner of the facility in the interim, hoping to find another solution where both sides get what they want out of the deal. The owner has even offered to pay the difference in discounts that the site had been receiving as part of its temporary status if a new deal is worked out.

Original Article: The King City Planning Commission will decide the fate of a farmworker housing facility.

The commission will vote on whether to extend the current permit of the Meyer Building on First Street, which is set to expire on September 26, 2026.

An extension of ten years for the permit is being sought, with a new date of November 30, 2036.

The facility was built in response to the need for farmworkers’ housing in the area in 2016, with a capacity to house 214 seasonal employees. An additional 150 beds were added along a leisure area in 2018.

At that time, the expiration date was to be five years after the project was completed, with the first expiration date being September 20, 2021.

This will be the sixth extension of the facility’s expiration date. The planning commission is set to vote on a resolution during its Tuesday night meeting.

