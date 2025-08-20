Human remains consistent with missing woman found, boyfriend charged with murder, Bristol DA says

By Imani Clement

REHOBOTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Human remains consistent with those of a missing woman have been found, and her boyfriend will be charged with murder, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

The human remains of Kylee Monteiro were found Tuesday evening, and her boyfriend, Gregory Groom, 22, will now face murder charges.

Groom was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault and battery, domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness for acts committed against his girlfriend, Kylee Monteiro, 18, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Monteiro, who is 12 weeks pregnant, has been missing since Aug. 7 and was last seen in Rehoboth. Her family members say she got into an argument with her boyfriend before she went missing, and that she told them she was in fear for her safety.

Kylee’s sister, Faith Monteiro, said it was initially difficult to get in touch with him when she couldn’t find her sister.

“I wasn’t able to get a hold of him for a little while – he was receiving a lot of threats and secluded himself,” Faith said. “We went looking the other day and have been in contact ever since.”

Police said Groom assaulted Monteiro on Aug. 6, the day before she was last seen.

Officers resumed the search for Monteiro after they say evidence led them back to Groom’s County Street home. Investigators were seen removing evidence, and heavy equipment was later brought to Groom’s property, and digging could be heard.

Police have not confirmed what the tip was that brought them back to the wooded area or what was in the evidence bags.

“She was so loving and caring and I love her so much,” a friend of Monteiro’s said. “Kylee will always be remembered and always be loved.”

Groom is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday morning in Taunton District Court.

