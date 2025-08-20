High schools merge football teams for first time

By Shannon Ehrhardt

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — For the first time, Des Moines Roosevelt and Hoover high schools have merged their football teams, bringing together players from both schools to form a single team.

The Des Moines Roosevelt football family has adopted about 20 new players from Hoover.

Initially, Hoover players were apprehensive about joining Roosevelt.

“At first, honestly, I was kind of scared we were going to get treated as the stepkids,” Hoover Senior Hushindi Abwe said.

With Hoover’s football program shut down, players had two options: play with Roosevelt or quit.

“It’s kind of sad but I feel like as long as we all still get the chance to play the game we still love I’m okay with it,” Abwe said.

Roosevelt has three full teams, and the larger school environment has excited the players.

“Numbers were lacking,” defensive coordinator and Hoover P.E. coach Matt Carlson said. “Here at Roosevelt, we’re going to have three full teams; it’s a bigger program, there is more participation here, I think our kids are excited,” Carlson said.

Despite initial challenges, the teams have adjusted well. Concerns about acceptance and potential conflicts were unfounded, as Roosevelt players welcomed Hoover athletes with open arms.

Both teams are eager to improve their records, with Roosevelt having won only one game last season and Hoover going 0-9.

Head Coach Ernst Brun emphasized the team’s unified goal: “We talk about winning a lot and getting that into their brain that we can win.”

The theme for the season is “one family, one team, one goal,” with the aim of winning every Friday night.

As the season begins, the merged team is optimistic about their prospects.

“I already had a lot of love for my Roosevelt teammates, but my new Roosevelt teammates, my Hoover guys, I have a lot of love now for them too,” Roosevelt junior Greyson Berkley said. “So, I want to win.”

