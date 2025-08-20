Elon Musk pushes back on report he’s dropped plans for America Party

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Elon Musk on Wednesday pushed back against a report that he’s dropping plans to form a new political party after he grew angry with President Donald Trump’s domestic policy bill.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the richest man in the world has told associates he fears founding a new party would damage his relationship with Vice President JD Vance, who’s seen as a top contender for the 2028 presidential election.

“Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true,” Musk posted overnight on his social media platform X, in response to a user who cited the Journal’s reporting.

﻿﻿But despite Musk’s social media response, he appears to have taken few concrete steps toward creating a new party. Even with Musk’s wealth and power, starting a new party would carry political risks for him and his varied businesses, and the rewards would be uncertain at best.

Though Musk has discussed the idea with figures like one-time presidential candidate Andrew Yang and right-wing tech-founder-turned-philosopher Curtis Yarvin, he has not filed paperwork for a new party with the Federal Elections Commission.

Instead, filings show that in the first few days of Musk’s feud with the president in June and days before announcing his own party, he donated $5 million each to Republican causes – MAGA Inc., the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund.

A person who speaks to Musk told CNN last month the America Party was still being “figured out” but that an “apparatus is being built.”

But Musk’s own comments and social media posts show little action in forming a new political party.

Over the last few weeks, Musk has kept up his prolific rate of posting on X, but most of his recent posts have focused on xAI’s Grok system. His occasional political posts have been far less confrontational compared to July.

In one recent post, he appears even to support Trump running for president again, despite the fact he is constitutionally barred from doing so.

Musk replied with a fire emoji and a laughing emoji to a post from White House communications adviser Margo Martin on Monday, where she captioned a photo: “President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat.”

Vance, whom the Journal said Musk is considering supporting in the 2028 presidential election, tried to help smooth relations between Musk and Trump in a phone call with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in June. Musk and Trump later briefly spoke by phone.

In an interview last week with far-right outlet Gateway Pundit, Vance called Musk’s relationship with the Trump White House “complicated” but said he expects and hopes Musk will support the Republican Party by next November’s midterm elections.

“My argument to Elon is like, you’re not going to be on the left, even if you wanted to be — and he doesn’t — they’re not going to have you back, that ship has sailed. So I really think it’s a mistake for him to try to break from the president,” Vance said.

A representative for Musk’s political action committee did not respond for a request for comment.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.