Dogs lost during wildfire burning near Athol reunited with family

By Tori Luecking

ATHOL, Idaho (KXLY) — Fire crews came to the rescue of two dogs who were separated from their family during the wildfire burning near Athol on Tuesday afternoon, according to Idaho Department of Lands.

While working to control flames on the western flank of the over 3,000-acre Sunset Fire, firefighters came across two lost dogs wandering in the grass.

IDL said the dogs were a few miles from their home on Crosswhite Road.

The firefighters were able to safely reunite the pups with their family.

A person on social media who claimed to be the owner of the dogs said he had been looking for them for hours.

“So very happy they found our dogs. Thank you! I spent about three hours walking around the forest and neighborhood looking for these girls. I never would have thought they would have gone into the fire areas,” he wrote on Facebook.

