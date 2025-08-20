Deputies encounter hungry burglar at South Lake Tahoe shop: A bear with a hankering for ice cream

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KCRA) — Deputies responding to a call at an ice cream shop in South Lake Tahoe came across a grizzly crime—a bear had broken in searching for a sweet treat.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the shop in Camp Richardson in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The bear had gotten behind the counter of the shop. Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show a large black bear with its front paws propped up on the counter.

Eventually, officials said deputies were able to encourage the bear out of the shop.

The sheriff’s office said the bear caused “barely” any property damage, and there wasn’t much to clean up.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the bear seemed to show the most interest in the strawberry ice cream.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.