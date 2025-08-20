Audra McDonald speaks out after she says a fan followed her home

By Dave Carlin

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Broadway star Audra McDonald is giving her account of what happened with an overzealous fan.

It’s leading to a larger conversation on safety and etiquette.

The revival of the musical “Gypsy” has ended its powerhouse run on Broadway, but not before McDonald, its star, had an uncomfortably close encounter with an overly determined fan.

McDonald took to social media to call out the behavior of a woman who found the Tony winner as she exited the theater over the weekend from a door other than the stage door.

“And followed me all the way to where I was staying,” McDonald said. “It’s not right.”

McDonald said she got some security to assist her, but the woman persisted.

“[The woman’s] response was, hey, I’ve came all the way, and felt that they deserved an autograph, and that is crossing a big old boundary,” McDonald said.

“If they don’t stop, leave them alone”

McDonald explained why she didn’t greet fans at the stage door during the run of “Gypsy,” which closed on Sunday. She said she needed to conserve her voice and get home quickly to her child.

She said people should give actors space and respect when they’re done with a performance and leaving the theater.

“If they don’t stop, leave them alone,” McDonald said. “There is a reason that they’re not stopping, and it has nothing to do with you. It’s them protecting their space and peace, whatever that may be.”

Back in May, actor Bob Odenkirk told CBS News New York some expect stars to interact with fans, which he did while he was on Broadway recently in the revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross.” He said at times he wondered if it was wise.

“I have to stay healthy,” Odenkirk said. “I should probably wear a mask.”

Lea Salonga wore one for a short time when starred in Stephen Sondheim’s “Old Friends.” She was getting over an illness.

“Knowing how to negotiate a show without panic, without anxiety,” Salonga said.

For Broadway actors, being followed on social media may be fine, but being followed home is never OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.