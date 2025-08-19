Summer ‘warming hole,’ elaborate diamond heist, futuristic furniture: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Warming hole’

Tens of millions of Americans have endured a sweltering summer — the season when the effects of climate change are arguably most apparent. It’s getting hotter, longer, more humid and more dangerous. But there’s a strange divide along geographic lines.

2️⃣ Tracking tariffs

Hundreds of items just got a lot more expensive to import into the US, now that President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on steel and aluminum has kicked in. Deodorant, butter knives, baby strollers and fire extinguishers had been excluded — but not anymore.

3️⃣ Diamond heist

A gang of thieves concocted an elaborate scheme to steal a rare $25 million pink jewel in Dubai, but police recovered it just a few hours later. The suspects posed as wealthy dealers by renting luxury cars and holding meetings in high-end hotels.

4️⃣ Ambassador for the afterlife

Scott Janssen was an atheist when he started doing hospice work 33 years ago. Then he began hearing about — and witnessing — his patients’ deathbed visitations. What he saw changed his view of faith.

5️⃣ Futuristic furniture

Seaweed. Old sneakers. Mushroom mycelium. Designers are thinking outside the box and using surprising materials to make products for the home that are more sustainable.

Watch this

🐻 Bear Theft Auto? A woman in Asheville, North Carolina, watched in disbelief as a curious creature casually opened the doors of an SUV and peeked inside — like it was shopping for a new ride.

Top headlines

House panel to make Epstein files public after redactions to protect victim identities

White House says Putin-Zelensky meeting plans are ‘underway’

Hurricane Erin threatens dangerous surf for much of the East Coast

Check this out

🤿 Beneath the streets: A hidden world lies under the historic neighborhoods of Budapest. Take a closer look at one of the largest active thermal water caves in the world.

Quiz time

💻 Which chipmaking company is the US government considering making an investment in?

A. Intel

B. Nvidia

C. Qualcomm

D. AMD

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The Trump administration is considering an investment in struggling chipmaker Intel.

