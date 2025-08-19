Hampton Beach lifeguards rescued 144 swimmers from rip currents last week

By Neal J. Riley

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Rip currents off the coast of New Hampshire last week resulted in dozens of rescues on Hampton Beach.

Lifeguards at the popular summer destination made 144 rescues over six days, the New Hampshire State Beach Patrol said. There were 51 rescues on Aug. 12 alone.

“All patrons were rescued safely without any further medical attention needed,” Patrol Chief Patrick Murphy told WBZ-TV.

There were 20 more rescues over the past weekend, but not all of them were due to rip currents.

Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin, currently a Category 4 storm near Turks and Caicos, is expected to bring “life-threatening surf and rip currents” to the East Coast later this week as it heads out to sea, the National Hurricane Center says.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern New Hampshire.

“Large, long-period swells from distant Hurricane Erin are likely across the waters starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, resulting in dangerous surf and a high risk of rip currents,” the agency said.

Murphy shared a safety message for swimmers heading to Hampton Beach this week.

“With Hurricane Erin coming up the coast – the NH State Beach Patrol is encouraging all beach goers to always swim near a lifeguard,” he said. “Check in with the Lifeguards. Know their limits and follow all Ocean Lifeguard instructions.”

Lifeguards are on duty at Hampton Beach between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do in a rip current

Rip currents are channels of fast-flowing water that can pull swimmers far away from the beach. They can be difficult to detect under the surface of the water.

Experts advise anyone caught in a rip current not to panic. They say don’t try to fight against the current, but wait until you can swim parallel to shore. Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguard stations if possible, and never swim alone.

