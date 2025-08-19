Body camera video shows Massachusetts State Rep. John Lawn struggle during drunk driving arrest

By Riley Rourke

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Newly released body camera video shows Massachusetts state representative John Lawn struggling to maintain his balance and denying a breathalyzer test during his drunk driving arrest last month.

Lawn, a 56-year-old Democrat who represents Watertown, Waltham, and Newton was arrested on July 16 after he was accused of driving drunk through Beacon Hill near the State House. Witnesses said Lawn hit a parked pickup truck on Hancock Street near the before running two stop signs after 1 a.m.

The 20-minute-long video, released by Boston Police on Monday, shows Lawn using a street sign and a fence to hold himself up during his field sobriety test. During the test, Lawn could be heard slurring his speech, swaying back and forth before denying a breathalyzer test and asking to Uber home instead.

The police report from the day of his arrest said officers could detect a “strong odor” of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were “glassy and bloodshot.”

The Watertown native was seen in Boston Municipal Court the next day. He originally entered a not guilty plea, but then, moments later when the court video camera had been shut off, he admitted to sufficient facts, which is basically an agreement there was enough evidence for a conviction without having to actually plead guilty.

Lawn was given one year of probation for operating under the influence, six months for leaving the scene, and he lost his license for 45 days. He was also ordered to pay $550 in fines and receive alcohol treatment and education. His charges will run concurrently.

Lawn spoke outside the courtroom, but refused to take any questions from reporters that day.

“I feel terrible. I will do all I can to make sure that I live a better life, a healthier life, and make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.

The Massachusetts Republican Party has called on Lawn to resign. He was originally elected in 2011 and is the chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.

