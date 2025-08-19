5 things to know for August 19: Ukraine, Mail-in ballots, Texas legislature, Hurricane Erin, Immigration

By Jade Walker, CNN

The measles outbreak is over — at least in West Texas. In other states? Not so much.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Ukraine

Even as President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and seven European leaders met at the White House yesterday to discuss efforts to end Russia’s war, Moscow was engaging in its largest aerial assault on Ukraine in weeks. The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia fired 270 drones and 10 missiles overnight, killing at least 8 people and wounding 54 others. Amid the continued violence, diplomatic talks in Washington, DC, managed to secure the potential of a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a willingness on the part of the US to work on security guarantees for Ukraine. Part of those guarantees included plans for Ukraine to purchase $90 billion in US weapons through European funding. Negotiations on Ukraine’s security guarantees are expected to continue today, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC. To avoid further bloodshed, European leaders remain keen to see a ceasefire enacted before Zelensky meets with Putin.

2️⃣ Mail-in ballots

President Trump announced on Monday that he will sign an executive order aimed at getting rid of mail-in ballots. In a post on his social media site, he claimed:

* Mail-in ballots were “Highly ‘Inaccurate’”

* The effort to abolish mail-in voting would be opposed by the Democrats “BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE”

* The US is the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting because all of the others gave it up due to “MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD”

According to Daniel Dale, senior reporter and fact-checker for CNN, all of these claims are false. Mail-in voting is a legitimate method used by legitimate voters to cast legitimate ballots. Experts say that while the incidence of fraud tends to be marginally higher with mail-in ballots than with in-person ballots, fraud rates in federal elections are minuscule even with mail-in ballots. There is no basis for the assertion of massive cheating. US federal elections are free and fair, and there has generally been a tiny quantity of ballot fraud representing a very small percentage of votes cast. Lastly, dozens of other countries use mail-in voting, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

3️⃣ Texas legislature

When Texas House Democrats returned to the Capitol in Austin on Monday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows ordered constraints put on their movements. Democrats could only leave the House floor if they received written permission to do so, and if they agreed to be escorted around-the-clock by law enforcement officers until the chamber reconvenes on Wednesday morning. Texas Republicans’ efforts to redraw the state’s congressional districts in the middle of the decade were stymied when dozens of quorum-breaking Democratic House members left the state. Although the majority of the returning Democrats complied with Burrows’ demands, Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier was unwilling to be kept under surveillance and instead spent the night on the Texas House floor. “I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts,” Collier said.

4️⃣ Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin has prompted authorities to issue tropical storm watches for much of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, meaning winds of 39 mph to 73 mph are possible within the next 48 hours. Extensive beach erosion is also likely, with waves of 20 feet or more forecast. While the large Category 3 storm, which exploded in strength over the weekend, is not expected to make landfall, it will spark life-threatening rip currents, towering waves and storm surge as it tracks up the East Coast this week. At least 75 rip current rescues have already been conducted along North Carolina’s southern coast on Monday, officials reported. Click here to track Hurricane Erin’s predicted path.

5️⃣ Immigration

A federal judge late last week denied the Trump administration’s request to end a policy that is meant to protect immigrant children in federal custody. The 1997 Flores v. Reno court agreement limited how long US Customs and Border Protection could detain child immigrants to 72 hours. After that, the Department of Health and Human Services takes over custody. The Flores agreement also set quality of life standards for detained minors, including food, drinking water, medical assistance, toilets, sinks, temperature control, supervision and as much separation from unrelated adults as possible, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

THIS JUST IN

Air Canada strike ends

Air Canada and a union representing the airline’s flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement, ending a days-long strike that canceled thousands of flights and stranded passengers. However, not all flights may resume immediately. The airline said it could take a week to fully restore its schedule.

Breakfast browse

‘Ketamine Queen’ agrees to plead guilty

Jasveen Sangha is the fifth and final defendant charged in the drug overdose death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry to strike a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Swatch pulls ‘slanted eye’ ad

The Swiss watchmaker also issued an apology for the ad, which was widely condemned online in China.

The latest ChatGPT is supposed to be ‘PhD-level’ smart

And yet it can’t even label a map of the US.

Remember ‘The Biggest Loser’?

A new Netflix docuseries explores the harm the reality TV show caused in the name of health.

Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee makes ‘catch of the decade’

You gotta see it to believe it.

Big number

$67 million

That’s how much the right-wing cable channel Newsmax has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems to settle a lawsuit over the network’s egregious lies about the 2020 election.

Quotable

Ringo explained how educators in the Texas Hill Country are determined to help students heal from last month’s devastating floods.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ From nurse to nomad

Belencia Wallace — aka Ladybug Travel — is living her dream by spending an entire year on cruise ships.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.