Powerball jackpot passes $600 million for Monday night’s drawing

(CNN) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $605 million, a new high for 2025, after going without a winner since the end of May.

If someone wins, they can choose a one-time payout of $273.4 million or take the $605 million prize as a 30-year annuity, putting it among the top 20 biggest Powerball jackpots of all time.

While the jackpot is high, the odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, though chances of winning a smaller prize, ranging from $4 up to $10 million, carry relatively better odds.

Total American lottery sales crossed $100 billion for the first time in fiscal year 2023 before slightly dipping last year, according to data from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. The record sales were motivated by a record $2.1 billion Powerball jackpot in 2022, won by a Californian.

A YouGov poll taken shortly after the record 2022 jackpot found just under a quarter of Americans regularly buy Powerball tickets.

While the other big multistate lottery, Mega Millions, raised its price from $2 to $5 in April, Powerball’s entry cost has stayed at $2 for most of the country since 2012.

Residents from 45 states and the District of Columbia can buy Powerball tickets. The next drawing will be held Monday at 11 p.m. ET.

