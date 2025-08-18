Man reunited with dog after someone stole his car — with his pet and wife’s ashes inside

By Alex Null

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCPO) — James Lamb said he was checking into the Red Roof Inn off Mount Carmel-Tobasco Road Monday night when he realized he needed a little more cash.

So, Lamb drove to a nearby Speedway. He turned his car off, but the keys were left on the floor under the steering wheel.

He left his dog, Dobby, in the car as he went inside to grab some change.

“I was in there maybe two minutes,” Lamb said.

When he came back out, Lamb said his car was gone and so was everything inside of it — including Dobby.

“At first, I was looking around, seeing if my dog was in the parking lot somewhere,” Lamb said.

Most of Lamb’s belongings were also still inside the car when it was stolen. And while he said most things are replaceable, one isn’t: his late wife’s ashes.

“I had a duffel bag, and inside the duffel bag was her ashes,” Lamb said.

Lamb’s wife, Amy, passed away in 2022 from a heart attack.

“She was definitely the one for me,” he said.

And while he said he had always been a cat person, he got Dobby as a gift for Amy.

“She goes everywhere with me, too,” Lamb said. “That’s why it’s in my duffel bag.”

Lamb said the next 48 hours were difficult, but he got a call on Thursday that brought back some hope.

Dobby was found in Price Hill tied to a pole. Lamb said his dog was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE, where he had a temperature over 100 degrees and had to be intubated.

“They said they weren’t sure if he was going to make it or not at that time,” Lamb said.

Luckily, Dobby made it. Lamb said he was able to pick his dog up and bring him home on Thursday night.

“It was hard, because, I mean, the only person that I am with day in, day out every single day, no matter what, is him,” Lamb said.

Union Township police told WCPO 9 News they’re investigating what happened.

While Lamb said he wants to get his wife’s ashes back, he said having his best bud back is a silver lining.

“As long as I got him back, I’ll be able to get by regardless,” Lamb said.

He said he isn’t sure who stole it, but believes it was a man he saw moments before heading into the store. He said the man said something to him about his dog, and was drinking an alcoholic beverage.

Lamb said his car is a silver Lexus RX300 with a purple sticker on the back window. If you see it, you’re asked to call Union Township police at 513-752-1230.

