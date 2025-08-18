Hamas says it agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal but details remain unclear

By Ibrahim Dahman, Dana Karni, Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas say it has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal from mediators for the war in Gaza, but details of the proposal remain unclear.

Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau, said on social media, “The movement has accepted the new proposal from the mediators. We pray that God extinguishes the fires of this war on our people.”

It’s unclear to what new proposal Hamas is referring and who put forward a new proposal.

An Israeli source familiar with the issue told CNN, “Israel has not yet received anything from the mediators.”

Qatari Prime Minister and minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani arrived in Egypt for discussions about ceasefire negotiations, Egyptian officials said Monday. Qatari officials met with US envoy Steve Witkoff last weekend in Spain.

The most recent ceasefire negotiations focused on a 60-day ceasefire and the release of approximately half of the remaining 50 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. But the negotiations, which started with marked optimism, fell apart in late-July when the United States and Israel withdrew, accusing Hamas of not negotiating in good faith.

The most difficult issues in the negotiations included the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for the hostages, the size of the Israeli buffer zone around Gaza, and the scope of the Israeli withdrawal during the ceasefire. Hamas also demanded a comprehensive end to the war, which Israel has refused.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

