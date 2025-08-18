Former student sues Michigan State University over alleged exposure to chemicals

By Paula Wethington

Michigan (WWJ) — A former student of Michigan State University in East Lansing has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the school, claiming that she and other student research assistants were exposed to toxic chemicals during their work.

LingLong Wei was a student at MSU between 2008 and 2011, pursuing a master’s degree in horticulture, her attorneys Maya Green and Tilmandra Wilkerson said.

She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in July 2024, her attorneys added.

“As a student research assistant, Wei and others were required to spend thousands of hours spraying dangerous pesticides and herbicides including, glyphosate, and oxyfluorfen which have been specifically linked to thyroid cancer,” their statement said. “Even after Wei specifically requested the safety equipment and training, MSU officials denied her request. In fact, after Wei sought treatment for shortness of breath from the university’s Olin Health Center, officials wrote her symptoms off as anxiety instead of the dangerous exposure to toxic chemicals.”

After Wei was diagnosed with papillary thyroid carcinoma, her medical treatment included having her thyroid removed, according to her statement.

In response, university spokesperson Amber McCann issued the following statement:

“While we cannot offer comment on pending litigation, we do want to emphasize that Michigan State University prioritizes the health and safety of our entire campus community. Appropriate and required training and necessary personal protective equipment is provided in compliance with applicable university policies and state and federal laws.”

