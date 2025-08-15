Woman honored for helping 11-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted at Gwen Cherry Park

By John MacLauchlan

Florida (WFOR) — The Miami–Dade Sheriff’s Office has honored a woman who helped rescue an 11-year-old girl who was being sexually assaulted last month at Gwen Cherry Park.

During an award presentation on Thursday, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Cheryl Donaldson was in the right place at the right time and her quick thinking led to an arrest.

Donaldson was at the park when she needed to use the bathroom, but found the door locked. She said when she pried open the door, she saw the girl being assaulted and screamed for help, alerting others in the park. When the suspect, 18-year-old Antwan Johnson, ran out of the bathroom, Donaldson went after him.

Donaldson said she only had one thought in mind.

“I got to get him. That’s pretty much it. I need to make sure that she is safe,” she said.

Several parkgoers caught up to Johnson and held him until the police arrived.

Donaldson applauded for taking action Donaldson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said her military training kicked into action when she saw the assault.

“I was where I was supposed to be, the actions came. I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “I feel like a parent protecting a child.”

During the presentation, Cordero-Stutz praised Donaldson’s actions.

“Thank you for stepping up. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for taking action. We do it as our job, but as a community we’re just grateful for human beings like you.”

Johnson is charged with sexual battery on a minor, kidnapping and false imprisonment of a child. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

