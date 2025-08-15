Man who killed mother in front of her children gets life in prison

By Bob Jones, Drew Scofield

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — Denzel Pope, 20, was given a life sentence today in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas for his role in the death of 24-year-old Paige Calich last year.

Judge Christine Croce handed down the sentence. Pope will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Pope was found guilty earlier this month on the following charges:

Two counts of murder with a 3-year firearm specification – (an unclassified felony) Two counts of felonious assault with a 3-Year firearm specification – (F2) One count of having weapons while under disability – (F3) Calich was killed in front of her home on Socrates Place on July 28, 2024.

When the Akron Police Department arrived, they found her in a doorway, shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Family friend Chelsea Jones said during the sentencing that she’s caught in a nightmare she can’t wake up from. Family friend Winter Jones said Pope is evil, demonic and showed no mercy.

During the sentencing, Croce said, “I find that you are a true danger to society.”

Corvette Pope, Denzel Pope’s 26-year-old co-defendant and sister, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. On Monday, she was sentenced to 5 to 7 1/2 years behind bars.

