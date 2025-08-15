Landscape worker dead, another seriously hurt after hitting power line

By Tammy Mutasa

SALEM, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A landscape worker was killed, and another was seriously injured after they came into contact with power lines while working along Route 28 in Salem, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

The workers were trimming trees in a manlift bucket near a credit union when they came into contact with the live power lines around 1:30 p.m. officials said.

The worker who was seriously injured was rushed to a Boston-area hospital.

Investigators gathered at the scene, trying to determine what went wrong.

The tragic scene left neighboring workers shaken up that someone went to work and didn’t make it home at the end of the day.

“It’s horrible it doesn’t matter old or young at any age, to have something like that happen is catastrophic, especially for families,” said nearby worker Steve Oldfield.

Officials said OSHA has been notified and the incident is still under investigation.

No other information has been released.

