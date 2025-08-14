Texas Democrats signal they are ready to end redistricting standoff and return to state

By Arlette Saenz, Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Texas House Democratic lawmakers signaled on Thursday they are preparing to end their standoff over redistricting and return to the state.

The lawmakers issued a statement saying they would return to Texas under two conditions: Texas House Republicans adjourning their first special session, which is expected to take place on Friday, and California introducing plans to redraw congressional maps in their state. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference this hour outlining his state’s plans.

It’s not immediately clear when they would return. But their statement indicates they are ready to end a nearly two-week standoff to prevent Republicans in Texas from moving forward with redistricting efforts that will net the GOP as many as five US House seats.

“Texas House Democrats broke quorum and successfully mobilized the nation against Trump’s assault on minority voting rights,” Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu said in a statement.

Upon their return, Texas House Democrats say they will turn their focus to the House floor, where lawmakers would need to debate and vote on the bill. In a press release Thursday, the caucus said it would challenge the bill on the House floor in addition to pursuing legal challenges against the GOP-proposed maps.

“Now, as Democrats across the nation join our fight to cause these maps to fail their political purpose, we’re prepared to bring this battle back to Texas under the right conditions and to take this fight to the courts,” he added.

