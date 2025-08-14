Teen with spina bifida commits to college wheelchair basketball team, sets eyes for 2028 Paralympic Games

By Lauren Crawford

Texas (KTVT) — From Red Oak to Mizzou, Jeraldo Henry Jr. is chasing greatness — on and off the court.

Early morning practices, intense workouts and road trips for national tournaments. For most teenagers, it might sound overwhelming — but for Jeraldo Henry Jr., it’s all part of the plan.

The 18-year-old wheelchair basketball standout from Red Oak, Texas, is heading to the University of Missouri this fall with a clear goal in mind: earn a college degree, continue competing at the highest level and make it to the 2028 Paralympic Games.

“It’s been a goal ever since I started playing to make it to the Paralympics,” he said.

Jeraldo Henry Jr. has been playing wheelchair basketball since he was four years old. Now, he competes nationally with two elite programs: the Dallas Jr. Wheelchair Mavericks and the Texas Outlaws, an adult-level team. He recently committed to Mizzou’s collegiate wheelchair basketball team — a major step on his road to Team USA.

“[I’m] mostly training a lot, like pretty much every day with my dad outside. Even if it’s hot, we still go outside, shoot some hoops, just trying to get to the level where I want to be at,” he said.

His talent and drive have earned him national recognition, including the Timothy J. Nugent High School Academic All-America Award, which honors both academic and athletic excellence.

Jeraldo Henry Jr.’s ability to excel both on the court and in the classroom is made possible through Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) — a fully accredited online public school program. Through virtual learning, he maintains a 4.03 GPA, even while managing frequent travel, training and medical challenges.

“If I have classwork or homework, I take it on the road and open my laptop wherever I am,” he said.

His mom, Christina Henry, said that the flexibility of TOPS has played a key role in his success.

“He set a goal: to play in college and make Team USA. TOPS gave him the flexibility to make it happen,” Christina Henry said.

His impact extends beyond sports. Alongside his mother, he co-authored a motivational book for teens called The NARWHALS’ Way: A Framework for Teenage Happiness. The book offers tools and encouragement for overcoming life’s obstacles — something he knows firsthand.

“If you think we couldn’t get any closer,” Christina Henry said, “writing the book got us even closer.”

As he heads to Mizzou to study nutrition and exercise physiology, Christina Henry’s advice remains simple and powerful: “Stay driven. And when you can’t drive yourself — find someone who can, until you’re ready to get back in the driver’s seat.”

From basketball courts in North Texas to national arenas, Jeraldo Henry Jr.’s journey is far from over — and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Whether it’s representing Mizzou, mentoring younger athletes, or aiming for gold with Team USA, Junior is focused, fearless and fully committed to living a life with no limits.

“It’s not about how you start,” his mom said. “It’s about how you live.”

