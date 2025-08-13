Suspect in fatal shooting near medical center found dead following standoff

By KAKE News

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Police say the 47-year-old parolee who was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Wichita hospital has died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds following an hours-long standoff in north Wichita on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wichita Police Department responded around 2 p.m. on Tuesday to the 2300 block of North Somerset, east of Amidon. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor called it a “special assignment.” WPD later confirmed it was a standoff.

Chief Public Information Officer with WPD, Andrew Ford, said officers received information on Tuesday that 47-year-old Robert Schoenberger Jr. was inside an apartment in the area. Multiple attempts by police and the crisis negotiation team were made to get Schoenberger to surrender peacefully.

When those attempts were unsuccessful, the SWAT team on scene deployed chemical ammunition inside the apartment.

When that failed to get Schoenberger outside, Ford says a drone was deployed inside the apartment, where Schoenberger was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at 4:47 p.m.

“This is a tragedy that this young lady lost her life, and we wanted to get this male into custody for some form of justice for her and her family,” Ford said.

The shooting outside Wesley Medical Center took place Monday around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Hillside. First responders arrived to find a woman on the ground. She’d been shot in the upper body and died at the nearby hospital.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Terri Stidham. One of her children set up a GoFundMe.

Police later announced they were searching for the suspect, Schoenberger, who was considered armed and dangerous. According to police and prison records, Schoenberger was on parole and cut off his ankle monitor.

Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI offender records show Schoenberger was on parole for attempted indecent solicitation of a 14-year-old girl. He also has prior convictions of theft, burglary, arson, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.