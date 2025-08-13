Mild Thursday, back to school forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Our cooling trend continues for the rest of this week as temperatures eventually reach their coolest for most areas over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the high 60s for the first day of school for Santa Maria Bonita & Joint Union High Schools Thursday, with a cool & foggy start and partial clearing in the afternoon.

North winds will continue across the region spreading Gifford Fire smoke around the Central Coast, though air quality has improved for some areas.

A wind advisory is in effect 5pm-5am for the Gaviota coast with 20-30mph and gusts up to 50mph. This could cause power shutoffs on the south coast. Sundowner winds will gradually weaken into this weekend.

Cool & partly cloudy weather lasts through Sunday for most areas. High pressure will warm us back up to normal summerlike temperatures by early next week.