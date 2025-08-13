Man charged with felony for allegedly throwing sandwich at federal law enforcement officer in DC

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — A man was charged Wednesday after allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer in Washington, DC, amid President Donald Trump’s takeover of the city’s police and increase in federal law enforcement presence.

Police said Sean Charles Dunn confronted a group of US Customs and Border Protection officers on 14th Street in Northwest DC on Sunday night, calling them “fascists,” according to court documents. During the incident, Dunn allegedly approached a CBP officer and shouted expletives, adding, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

Dunn then crossed the street but returned and threw a “sub-style sandwich” at the officer’s chest, police said. Dunn then attempted to run away but was arrested, the documents said.

Dunn allegedly confessed while being processed, saying, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” the documents stated. Dunn is charged with assaulting a federal police officer.

An attorney for Dunn was not listed in court documents.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro touted Dunn’s arrest on Wednesday, saying in a video shared on X, “We’re going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else.”

In a statement to CNN, Pirro said, “The police are not out there to get pushed around or beat up. They have a job to do, and they shouldn’t be abused in the process. Count on me to back the blue.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The incident comes after President Donald Trump ordered additional federal law enforcement officers to the city late last week, arguing that crime in Washington, DC, is rampant. However, city statistics show violent crime has dropped over the past two years after peaking in 2023.

On Monday, Trump escalated his efforts and took over control of the city’s police department and deployed the National Guard. A White House official told CNN that the presence of troops is expected to expand Wednesday evening.

