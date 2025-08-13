Skip to Content
KEYT to Perform Scheduled Transmitter Maintenance August 13

KEYT
By
Published 10:33 am

KEYT will perform required maintenance on the main transmitter at Broadcast Peak on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The work will affect over-the-air viewers in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and parts of Santa Maria. Viewers using cable, satellite, or streaming services will not be impacted. The maintenance is expected to take a couple of hours and should be completed by late afternoon.

Channels affected during this maintenance include:

  • 3.1 – ABC
  • 3.2 – CBS
  • 3.3 – NOW
  • 3.4 – Bounce
  • 3.5 – Telemundo
  • 3.6 – Nosey
  • 3.7 – Confess

We appreciate your patience as we complete this important maintenance to ensure reliable service.

Ryder Christ

