Woman sentenced to 27 years in prison seeks early release under Survivors Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Another Oklahoma woman seeks early release from her 27-year prison sentence for the 2020 murder of her former partner under the Oklahoma Survivors Act in an Oklahoma City courtroom Monday.

The Oklahoma Survivors Act, passed in 2024, allows domestic abuse survivors to seek leniency in resentencing if they can prove their abuse played a significant role in their crime.

“It means a second chance. It means finally being heard and believed, and it means I can move on with life and spend time with my family and my children,” said Lisa Moss, the first person to be freed under the law.

Moss walked out of the courthouse a free woman in early January after serving 34 years for killing her domestic violence attacker.

Now, Tyesha Long is hoping to have her sentence reduced under the law.

Long was convicted of shooting Ray Brown, her off-and-on boyfriend, in 2020. KOCO 5 reported on the case when it happened.

Brown’s friends described him as a community leader.

“Ray helped me kickstart my musical career. I mean, Ray had his hands in everything,” said Loniesha Tempson, Brown’s friend.

Long, however, presents a different narrative in court.

She admitted to police that she violated a protective order against Brown by meeting him at a hotel in Bricktown.

Long claimed they argued, and as she was leaving, Brown raised his hand to her throat, and she shot him in the chest.

If her request is approved, Long’s 27-year sentence could be reduced to just ten more years.

A judge heard arguments on Monday, and the court proceedings will continue Tuesday.

