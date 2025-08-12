“Swan-derful” rescue reported along Route 41 in Highland Park, Illinois

By Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois (WBBM) — Highland Park officials reported a “swan-derful” rescue along Route 41 on Monday.

According to the city, the north suburban officers responded to a call for two swans blocking a lane of traffic during the morning commute.

The Highland Park Police Department safely removed the swans from the roadway and returned them to their owner. It is not clear where the swans escaped from, and the owner has not been identified.

In photos shared by the city, responding officer Mendoza is seen carrying a swan on the roadway.

The city credits the officer and a caller with keeping the “beautiful birds safe.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.