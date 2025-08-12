POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Boy donates 7,092 new toys to other sick kids

By Julie Chin

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A Broken Arrow child has accomplished his biggest charity birthday toy drive yet.

“He looks forward to this toy drive every single year,” said Mariah Johnston. She works with her son Elliott each year to put on the Hearts for Elliot Toy Drive.

8-year-old Elliott Johnston is a heart warrior with a heart for others.

“Elliot is an amazing little boy. He’s so full of life and energy. He has a complex congenital heart defect. He’s had about eight heart surgeries so far. He’s had strokes, he’s been on life support, and he’s getting a feeding tube. He’s been through a lot, but he does it all with a smile,” said Mariah.

On August 11, he was all about spreading smiles. “Helping other people is really important,” said Elliott.

Up before dawn- Elliott and his family traveled from Broken Arrow to Oklahoma City for a big delivery.

“This is better than Christmas for us. This is the most magical time of the year,” said Mariah.

Each August, they use a U-Haul as their “sleigh,” signaling delivery day for the Hearts for Elliott Toy Drive.

Elliott holds the toy drive for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital – OU Health to coincide with his birthday annually.

“This is really a celebration of Elliott’s life. He has spent over a year inside Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. It has become our home away from home. They’re always so generous while we’re here. They give him so many toys to keep his spirits up, so it’s our way to get back,” said Mariah.

With the help of more than a dozen volunteers, the magic unfolds.

“We delivered 7,092 toys, and our goal was like 6,500. We went over our goal,” said Elliott.

This is Elliott’s 8th and biggest drive yet!

“Over the last eight years, we have collected almost 30,000 toys for the hospital,” said Mariah.

Erin Bailey, Director of Life, Integrative and Creative Care at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, said, “Just one toy, much less 7,092 toys, makes a difference in so many kids’ lives here.”

The toys will now go on into the hospital’s decades-long Toy Cart program.

“So every patient that gets admitted to the hospital, this cart goes to every room, and they get to choose a toy that they get to keep off the Toy Cart. This donation allows us to sustain the Toy Cart program,” said Bailey.

“It makes me feel like I’m helping a lot of kids,” said Elliott.

But how do you thank a little boy who, each year, sets out to do something so selfless and so big? Just days ago, the hospital gifted him with something special of his own, a surprise party.

“He was up here for an appointment and got to come to one of his favorite spaces, our child life zone, which is a large play space for kids just to be kids, and he walked in and there was a party for him,” said Bailey.

“I was surprised!” said Elliott.

“He and his family have been so generous and giving on his special day, his birthday, and we are incredibly grateful to Elliott and his family and to the community who continues to support them year after year,” said Bailey.

“Every year is truly a year that we didn’t think he would have. It’s amazing to celebrate in such a big way,” said Mariah.

Because for the Johnstons, each day is a gift with their heart warrior and his heart of gold.

“It’s been a good eighth birthday, I feel really happy about it,” said Elliott.

Elliott also received cards from all over the world to celebrate his birthday. His mom told 2 News, the farthest one came from Germany. The family thanks everyone for their support.

Elliott still faces additional surgeries. He is also hoping to start school this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.