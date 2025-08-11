Woman killed, man injured after tree falls on vehicle at Two Rivers State Park during severe storms

By Jake Anderson

WATERLOO, Nebraska (KETV) — A woman was killed and a man has life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on a car at Two Rivers State Park during Saturday morning’s storms, officials said.

Around 6:50 a.m., the Waterloo Fire Department responded to a crash at the state park, which is in Waterloo, involving a vehicle with a person trapped after a large cottonwood tree fell on top of it, according to authorities.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by first responded and the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pinned, according to the Waterloo Fire Department.

The man was freed after about 90 minutes and was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this tragic incident and want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. We are also grateful for the coordinated efforts of all the agencies involved in this complex rescue,” the Waterloo Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The severe thunderstorms brought destructive winds and heavy rain to the area and thousands of people in the area lost power.

In a statement, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he has been briefed by his emergency management team about the severe storms that hit the state.

