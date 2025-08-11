‘Risk a lot, save a lot.’ Pictures show damage to firefighters’ gear after fire rescues

By Adam Bartow

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire heavily damaged a home on Broadway in Portland earlier this month.

Officials said there were two adults in the home when crews arrived.

One person was found and removed from the building by firefighters, and then transported to an area hospital. The second person was rescued from the burning home a short time later and also transported to an area hospital.

A week later, the Portland Fire Department shared pictures showing damage to and deformation of a firefighter’s helmet and mask caused by the intense heat and flames of the two-alarm fire, calling it “a sobering demonstration of the harsh conditions our firefighters faced that morning. With one victim rescued from the fire and a confirmed report of a second victim inside, companies faced poor visibility, heavy fire and heat during successive attempts to suppress the fire and locate the unaccounted resident.”

Despite what the fire department called severe damage and equipment failure, no firefighters were hurt in the fire.

