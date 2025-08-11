Heat alerts Tuesday, cooling Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is keeping our temperatures above normal Tuesday, especially inland, as the coast remains a bit more comfortable with the help of onshore flow and a morning marine layer.

A heat advisory is in effect until 9pm Tuesday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees possible in Santa Barbara and Ventura County valleys. Smoke from the wildfires can worsen heat impacts. Hydration and limited time outdoors will be key.

A wind advisory is also in effect for the Gaviota coast 6pm-3am with 15-35 mph winds and 45 mph gusts.

We begin to cool Wednesday, as low pressure arrives. Winds are expected to increase by midweek as well.

We will remain cool, cloudy, and breezy for most areas through about Saturday, but high pressure is already forecasted to return by next week.