Gov. Kevin Stitt to hold signing ceremony for bill outlawing obscene materials in public places

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a ceremonial bill signing on Monday, with one focused on banning obscene materials during performances in public spaces.

Two of the bills Stitt is signing on Monday are House Bill 1217 and Senate Bill 889.

The House bill bans obscene materials during adult performances in public places where children may be present. Stitt approved the measure on May 12.

Senate Bill 889 requires hospitals to post a straightforward list of prices for services on their website. Under the law, hospitals would show a simple description, billing code and prices reflecting health insurance coverage.

Both bills were already signed into law, and the ceremony on Monday is a formal signing for the public.

