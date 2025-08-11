Espanola teen is after the national mullet title

By Hamilton Kahn

ESPAÑOLA, New Mexico (KOAT) — Russell Aldaz has every reason to believe that he’s cut out to be named the kid with the best mullet in the country.

The 13-year-old Espanola resident, who is autistic, entered the national Kids Mullet Championship the past two years, and made it to the second round in 2004. He and his family have high hopes that this could be the year that Russell and his “Russell Cat Mullet” go all the way.

Russell has been “rocking” this haircut for some years, his mom, Yoshabelle Aldaz, said, and it started as “a sensory issue for him.”

His family, friends and fellow New Mexicans can push him over the top while supporting a worthy cause. Each person can vote once every day at mulletchamp.com, and all money raised supports Our Wounded Warriors.

