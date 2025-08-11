Black leaders raise concerns over handling of Cincinnati ‘brawl’ investigation

By Giacomo Luca, Danielle Dindak

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Cincinnati community leaders are demanding charges against a white man seen on video slapping a Black man during a downtown brawl, which led to violence and multiple arrests.

Ohio State Rep. Cecil Thomas, of Cincinnati, led a discussion at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn on Monday with concerns over Cincinnati’s handling of the investigation into a violent downtown clash.

Thomas, who also leads the Greater Cincinnati chapter of the National Action Network (GCNAN), a civil rights organization, said in a statement that the Black community “deserves answers” as the investigation enters its third week.

“The video speaks for itself. The method by which this situation has been handled raises serious questions as whether there bias involved in this investigation. It also brings into question the lack of integrity and whether there is something else to hide,” Thomas said Monday.

The video shows a Black man in a red shirt being hit in the face by a white man, sparking a chaotic scene with others joining in, throwing punches, kicking, and stomping. As it currently stands, six people have been charged in this case, all facing aggravated riot and felonious assault charges that could result in potentially 29 years in prison. All six are Black, raising questions about why the white man is still not facing charges.

Pastor Leslie Jones said, “Our community is restless and they’re watching. Since you don’t think young people vote, old folks do. And they have told me they know how to vote, they know how to answer. If you don’t prosecute this gentleman and we’re not talking about we’re demanding prosecution in the next 24 hours.”

WLWT has asked the city and police multiple times if the white man who threw that slap will be charged, but an answer is still pending.

